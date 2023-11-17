Reactions Trail Charles Inojie Visits To Mr Ibu’s Hospital

However, a photo shared by Charles Inojie on his Instagram page shows that he visited Mr Ibu alongside his friends.

Taking to his page to share the photos he took, He only shared the picture taken with his daughter, Jasmine, and the actor’s son, but didn’t post any of the wife.

Charles Inojie wrote; “Earlier today, I went to visit @realmribu in the company of our mutual friends, Emeka Ifesinachi and Dadi Monsor. With us in this picture are @ladyjasminec and @mr.whyte__ @dane_unusual (Ibu’s sons).

“May God bless everyone who has helped one way or the other. We may not be out of the woods yet, but Ibu is recuperating well, and your financial assistance is still needed.”

Netizens in the comment section have considered this to be a deliberate move to exclude the wife from taking part in their affair.

sunlightonly wrote: “This is so wrong, I don’t care what the wife has done, but she still remains Mr Ibu’s legal wife, this is very insulting to the highest level, this jasmine of a girl isn’t related in any way. How would you allow an unknown person to replace the wife? This is so wrong. This can’t be cause omo, one person go dey “Kiri Kiri” ”

queen_nivy commented: “And the so-called wife is not in the hospital… abi this visitors they fight her too. Nonsense!!!”

ujubaybay wondered: “Why is this girl up in this family’s business”

ebiokolo penned: “The wife is not in the pic but this Jasmine girl again. Oh I forgot the wife’s duty is to sit by his bedside, I forgot.”

fredcmzee said: “If Mr Ibu’s wife is a good wife the evidence would have been everywhere”

