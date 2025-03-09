Reactions Trail Blessing CEO’s Loved Up Photos With IVD

Share

Nigerian businessman, Ikechukwu Ogbonna, popularly known as IVD, has sparked controversy on social media following the International Women’s Day (IWD) celebration with relationship expert, Blessing Okoro Nkiruka, better known as Blessing CEO.

Sunday Telegraph recalls that the duo who sparked dating rumours in 2023 when Blessing shared a photo of a mystery man with a tattoo of her on his arm have now taken their relationship public.

However, in celebration of this year’s International Women’s Day, the love birds wore matching outfits while enjoying each other’s company.

IVD shared a video of himself and Blessing twinning in jeans and white tops while sharing a passionate kiss in a post shared on his Instagram page.

Captioning the post, IVD wished her a happy International Women’s Day.

He wrote, “Happy International Women’s Day.”

The video has since sparked mixed reactions from social media users who mocked their public display of affection while others found them adorable.

Reactions trailing IVD and Blessing CEO’s posts;

Iamroyaljoyce questioned their relationship, writing, “Wetin be this? Did she rent the boyfriend?”

Mizz Dorkhas compared their outfits to catering staff, saying, “Them be like a server at a party. See their uniform.”

Moroun Rantii had a blunt take, stating, “Damaged people love damaged people, so that’s a win-win for both of them.”

Onyi Okonkwo humorously warned IVD, “Oga IVD no swallow the mouth finish o.”

Greene Iwobi dismissed the display, calling it “Beautiful nonsense.”

Viki_daan expressed their disinterest, saying, “Make the God wey do for una avoid me.”

Jess Roland questioned IVD’s choice, writing, “Omo, this IVD no see better woman than this mumu therapist?”

Samzy Soprano had an amusing take, saying, “This one go just dey behave like a robot.”

