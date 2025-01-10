Reactions Trail Blessing CEO Loved-Up Video With IVD

Share

Controversial relationship therapist, Blessing Okoro, popularly known as Blessing CEO, has sparked reactions online after sharing a loved-up video of herself with popular automobile dealer, Ikechukwu Ogbonna, also known as IVD.

Taking to her Instagram page on Friday, Blessing CEO shared a video of herself with IVD dancing together, exuding playful chemistry.

Sharing the video, she captioned it with, “Vibe with boo boo❤️.”

Her caption has further fueled more conversations among fans and followers on her relationship with the auto dealer.

It would be recalled that the duo made their relationship public on January 1, 2025, and have since been drawing attention with their displays of affection.

However, the new public display of affection with her new man on social media has gotten social media users divided, with some cheering their romance, while others doubt if they are truly in a relationship.

Reactions trailing this post;

vera_tunes said: “Beautiful. This woman stood by this man when the world condemned him. May God bless your union o.”

mimisweet2 penned: “Enjoy your happiness, nobody can buy happiness in the market so if you found happiness hold it tight ❤️.”

oumiegal_ noted: “Blessing keeping helping this man to pick himself up… God Almighty will reward you! I love this for you guys .”

ami_love_ada_ukehe_ stated: “These 2 Aren’t dating.”

eseosa_omokaro added: “They are not dating…… No chemistry between them, blessing just want trend this period make she for collect better dollars months end for all the app.”

