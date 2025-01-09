New Telegraph

January 10, 2025
Reactions Trail Bedroom Photo Of Ifedi Sharon With Zubby Michael

Nigerian young actress, Sharon Ifedi has sparked waves of reactions on social media, after sharing a bedroom photo of herself with her senior colleague, Zubby Michael.

In the photo shared by the actress on her social media page, they were both wearing their pyjamas while resting comfortably in each other’s arms.

Sharing the love-up photo, she captioned the post with, “Fresh Morning.”

READ ALSO:

The photo has however sparked reactions on social media as this is not the first time Sharon Ifedi and Zubby Micheal have sparked dating rumours with their photos or videos online.

See reactions and photo below:

 

