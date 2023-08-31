Reactions Trail Ayra Starr Outfit At Chicago Performance (Video)

Fast-rising Afrobeats star, Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe, popularly known by her stage name as Ayra Starr has caused a stir online with her outfit at a recent performance during her ongoing #21WorldTour.

Recalls that Ayra Starr embarked on a #21WorldTour to perform in different cities, in the US. During her tour, she made a stop in Chicago, United States of America, where she left an indelible mark on her fans.

Ayra Starr’s electrifying performance in the Windy City was nothing short of a spectacle.

READ ALSO:

The singer took to the stage in Chicago to deliver a mesmerizing performance that left her audience in surprise.

The talented singer invited a male fan onto the stage, As the beats of her hit songs reverberated through the venue, Ayra was spotted sharing an enchanting moment with the lucky male fan.

The fan, who was smiling sheepishly and overwhelmed by the unexpected opportunity, couldn’t contain his excitement as he found himself at the centre stage beside the talented artist.

With a smile that could light up the room, he swayed to the music as Ayra’s melodic voice filled the air.

After she finished her performance, the Mavin youngster gave the lucky fan a warm hug.

However, many have condemned her outfit on stage, stating that her dress is always short while performing, as they named her “ Aunty short skirt”.

Reactions trailing the video:

@truley_ruby said; “See person serious boyfriend as him dey laff like ishi azu.”

@cest_moi_betsyikeme said: “Well behaved young man.” naijatweets: “Why is the guy falling our hand? Common face front.”

@nellyboi___ said; “Feels weird when a girl does this if na guy now eh ehn.”

@sammyblack555 said; “My guy just Dey smile.”

@voiceofko said; “Such a gentle guy, I would’ve kissed her hand for sure.”

@boredom1798 said; “Ayra you no do this one for Nigeria ooo.”

@vstarma said; “The opportunity wey I Dey find this bro no fit do anything.”

@gipsyinthisbitchh said; “I was expecting a lap dance.”

@torzzytrillion said; “Make this girl, come back make I tell her my thing, @ayrastarr”.

@dannys_gossip_blog said; “Anty short skirt. If I be the guy I for do wetin go make bodyguard do me something.”

@am_cyndykoko said; “Imagination won wound that guy.”

See below;