December 13, 2023
Reactions Trail Apostle Selman, Alleged Girlfriend’s Viral Video

The founder and spiritual father of Koinonia Ministry, Apostle Joshua Selman has caused a wave of reaction online as he was captured with his alleged girlfriend at a church dinner.

The photo was shared on X page by @Row_Haastrup while implying that something might be going on between the two, even though he has never been married and has no known spouse.

READ ALSO:

Many members of Apostle Joshua Selman have alleged that they have been dating for a while but there is no confirmation yet.

X user wrote, “Someone posted this on WhatsApp and said if you know, you know…

Pls, what does this mean? I really want it to be what I’m thinking but…”

See the post here:

Reactions to the post below;

@activistmanny said; “He’s been dating Sarah since their school days. I pray they end up getting married. I’m not a fan of people calling her selwoman and Mama etc, because they are not even married and the church community has joined already. I pray they get married in 2024 though.”

@odirah_cellz asked; “You guys mean he isn’t married? That’s weird”

@JoyOmo2205 said: “They just like shipping everyone they see together. Until it comes from the Apostle’s mouth, then they are just family friends and nothing more”

@RebekkahbluE wrote: “I think that’s the lady they call Selwoman. They’ve been engaged for a while I think according to what I read.”

@JoeOdey opined: “Look compatible – by appearances. All the best wishes to them!”

