Reactions Trail Anita Joseph Dance Video With May Edochie (Video)

Popular actress, Anita Joseph shares a dance video of herself featuring Yul Edochie’s first wife, May, in a dance video.

May, who is now a mother of three after recently experiencing the loss of her first son, Kambili, makes an appearance on social media after months away.

With the video making rounds on the internet, it could be seen as the duo dancing alongside one another as a carefree friend.

The video, however, served as a reminder of May’s beauty and garnered admiration from the audience.

Sharing the video, Anita Joseph showered her with love and good wishes, referring to her as her happy queen and praying for renewed strength with God’s help.

He wrote, “My Happy Queen, The One whom God is helping @mayyuledochie May your strength be Renewed,” she wrote.

Many social media users praised May for her positive energy despite the social media drama between May’s husband, Yul Edochie and his second wife, Judy Austin.

Reactions trailing Anita and May Edochie dance…

hidarah_daniels stated: “Thanks for being a supportive friend to her. Queen Mary, God is your share.”

beckychummy said: “Pretty May Yul Edochie, love her so much. Keep soaring High mama.”

defairymagicz penned: “The silence of this woman alone is making people make a mockery of themselves… God is on our case MAY THIS TOO SHALL PASS.”

quee_nsabin said: “The woman after God’s heart, the woman after the people’s heart. Your Well-being is our concern QUEEN MAY. God is your strength sis❤️.”

real_onyinye_ noted: “My love for Anita is just too much ❤️May God continue to bless your heart”

bellamira925 said: “Queen May the way God go arrange your matter e go be a testimony to the world that the God of Elijah exist and still answers” prayers

Watch the video below …

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CtOuFQ-IZLW/?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==