Reactions Trail 2Face New Single, Toto Mechanic’

Legendary Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Innocent Idibia, better known as 2Face, has stirred social media reactions with his new recently released single titled, “Toto mechanic”.

New Telegraph recalls that 2Face announced his separation from his wife, Annie Idibia, a few weeks ago while revealing his new-found love interest, Natasha Osawaru, which has garnered a lot of backlash from internet users.

Despite the backlash sprouting from his marital issues, 2Face took to the stage to perform his new single at comedian Acappella’s comedy show.

In the song, 2Face refers to himself as a “Woman’s private part repairman” and claims he would do anything to “Fix it.”

Following this, many online users have taken to their comment sections to criticise the singer’s choice of words amidst his marital crisis.

@Emjeeyboutique: “This is who Annie was covering up for years. Indeed most women are the crown of most husbands”.

@queen_sandra_thefirst; Why am I ashamed on his behalf?

Hawttcoco: It’s how they begin to do stupid things after leaving their wives”.

_hairbytee: From Paul to Saul

Nizeezee3: Embarrassment. Apparently, he sees young artists blowing, singling vulgar words. He doesn’t understand that it’s not his era and those words don’t sound cool in his mouth. Sound disgusting”.

simplyvee: Midlife crisis.

