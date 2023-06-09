Reactions As Yung6ix Addresses Davido Amid ‘New Cat’ Comment (Video)

Following the comment made by Nigerian afrobeat singer, David Adeleke about ‘New Cat’ in the music industry, American-based Nigerian hip-hop artist, Yung6ix has claimed that he achieved fame prior to Davido.

The singer made this known while stressing Davido omitted his name from his list of young individuals who rose to prominence in the Nigerian music industry.

It would be recalled that the DMW boss claimed that he and Wizkid were among the first young Nigerian artists to attain stardom.

He expressed his satisfaction with the current generation of music globally, he however, referred to the likes of Burna Boy, Rema, Fireboy, Mayorkun, and Asake, Young6ix as the “new cats” reigning in the music business.

In response to Davido, Young6ix said, “David, David. How many times have I called your name?

“You know I got nothing but love for you, my boy. But let’s get it straight. It was Wizkid, Olamide and Young6ix before it was you. We were the youngins of that time.

“You want to skip me from the legacy?

Reacting to this, krizzy_mani commented: “Lol… He won Go Skip King6ix sha… No vex Boss. ”

chinoblaz said: “For what I know back then it was Wizkid Olamide Young6ix even Youngsix and Wizkid had one hit song back then. You people should be doing your background check properly.”

kordjazz reacted: “Oga calm down the only better song u sing was the one u sang with wiz that year”

henryydiamond wrote: “Young6ix was hot that year you though no cap”

princechike questioned: “Why nobody call MI, Ice prince?”

epc_wrld commented; “Bro david be talking too loud since he got married like wtf”

chris.chuks.587268 said: “This dude came to the industry before David and that’s the truth of the matter! So, when talking about the youngest artist who brought the spotlight he’s to be listed”

Watch the video below with link

https://www.instagram.com/p/CtQ7awvLqty/?igshid=ZWQyN2ExYTkwZQ==