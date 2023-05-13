Reactions As Yul, Judy Sing Together Romantically Barely Two Months After Son’s Death

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie and his second wife, Judy Austin have left many flabbergasted as they share a happy moments video of them singing sweetly together, barely two months after the death of his first wife’s son.

While the first wife of Yul Edochie, May is in agony, mourning her dead son, Kambi, her husband took to his social media page to share a beautiful husband-wife moment with his second wife, Judy Austin singing romantically in a car.

Sharing the video on his page he hailed his wife as an ‘Ijele Odogwu’.

However, this isn’t right in all matters of wickedness, as many netizens have poured out their hearts and concerns to the first wife, and also brought many to disappointment from the actor’s end who had recently lost a son, and his first wife is still grieving

One IG user, colourmethoughtful wrote“Oh lord, please keep comforting May. Pleaseee.”

fayafhlies wrote “What a disgraceful display of attention seeking”

ivynwa wrote “Rest in Peace Kambili”

thesopulu wrote “What the hell is this 77? This can’t be ordinary”

