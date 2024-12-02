Reactions As Yul Edochie, Judy Austin’s Video In Odumeje’s Church Surfaces

Share

Controversial Nollywood actor turned Pastor, Yul Edochie and his second wife, Judy Austin, have stirred social media reactions as the duo were sighted in Prophet Odumeje’s church.

In a video making rounds on Monday, the couple was seen on stage in Odumeje’s church, giving glory to God amidst applause from the congregation.

Following the viral video, netizens have described the couples as cringe-worthy, stating that they have reduced themselves to being objects of ridicule.

READ ALSO:

Reaction trailing this post:

Official liberated, stated, “Content creators, Judy has ruined his life. Soon you will come out of this bottle she put you.”

Another user, Uju Jessica, wrote, “That’s the only church that can take his excesses… A shame”.

Zlatan tm stated, “I wonder how embarrassed the daughter will be watching all these.”

New Telegraph recalls that the duo have continued to receive backlash online ever since his marriage to his ex-wife, May Edochie crashed.

Share

Please follow and like us: