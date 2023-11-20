Reactions As Wizkid Lists Top 5 Favourite Artists

Popular Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid has surprised his fans as he released the list of his top 5 current favourite Nigerian artists.

The 32-year-old sensational singer who recently revealed he is on vacation from music went online to list his current favourite artists.

Listing out their names, “Oju Elegba crooner mentioned singers such as Odumodublvck, Rema, Asake and bloody_civ.

However, social media users have wondered why he failed to mention Davido's name.

Mohbad’s Death: Naira Marley, Sam Larry Release On Bail.

Some have opined that he is mentioning up-and-coming singers because he, Davido, and Burna Boy might just be on the same level. He wrote; "Yeah my fav artiste rn @odumodub/eck @heisrema

@asakemusic

@bloody_civ

F.cking superstars!” See reactions that trailed this; Mandy_Chuks said: “He will never mention Davido because he knows they’re levels to this shiiii ❤️” Oluwa_loni_ile wrote: “If nah Davido now una go call ham clout chaser…… what do we call this one now ????” Bhale_richie commented: “Davido go dey shake for where he dey like this” tolani_baby typed: “We must arrest person wey sell loud wey baba smoke this morning oo ” i_am_courage stated: “Na why Davido big pass Wizkid, see the kind things e dey post since morning while na now I know sey even burna boy matured pass Wizkid ” See the post below: