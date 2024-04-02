Reactions As Wizkid Knocks Fan Who Disagreed With His View On Money, Love

Award-winning Nigerian singer, Ayodeji Balogun, better known as Wizkid, has traded words with one of his fans who disagreed with his stance on love and money.

New Telegraph reports that Wizkid in a post shared via his X page said money cannot buy love.

He tweeted, “Money doesn’t buy love.”

However, one of his followers took to the comments to voice out his doubt, saying, Boss, I disagree.”

In a swift response, Wizkid made fun of his father, stating that his views didn’t matter to him.

WizKid wrote, “That one na ur papa business.”

Reaction trailing this post;

mavimoney: “Machala dey cap you self wan dey cap.”

@Dhavidote: “This boy and disrespecting his fans.”

@TenmanNoble1: “Na by force to agree with you? Why call his papa unprovoked? We go soon cancel you.”

ifec_emma: “Another fan replied with “Mother’s love is the closest to God’s love”. Now, Wizkid liked the reply and retweeted it. Wizkid replies accordingly.”

iam_muhamzy: “If no be ment you Dey disagree with person wey get money pass your papa.”

pimpmyhair2.0: “Just go frame that reply,na ur Easter gift.”