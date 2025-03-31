Reactions As WizKid Deletes All Posts On Instagram

Share

Famous Nigerian singer, Ayodeji Balogun, better known as Wizkid has sparked waves of reactions on social media after he deleted all posts on his Instagram account.

New Telegraph gathered that the musician took down all the posts on Monday, leaving his 18 million followers in suspense.

The development ignited diverse speculation, with his fans and some industry insiders debating what it could mean.

It would be recalled that this is not the first time that the singer has taken such an action.

Wizkid cleared his page in August 2019 and July 2022, before the release of his album ‘More Love, Less Ego’.

Following this many had wondered if he wants to release yet another album.

