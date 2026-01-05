A viral video circulating on social media has sparked widespread reactions after Davido’s cousin, Folasade Adeleke, was seen having a good time with Grammy Award-winning singer Wizkid at a popular nightclub in Lagos.

In the clip, which has attracted significant attention online, Folasade appeared relaxed and cheerful as she stood close to Wizkid in the lively venue.

The atmosphere was filled with music and excitement, with the duo seemingly enjoying the night without any sign of tension.

READ ALSO:

The unexpected sighting has drawn interest because it comes months after Wizkid was involved in a heated online exchange with Davido, during which he made a disparaging remark about Folasade’s father, Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke.

The comment, shared on social media in October 2024, stirred controversy at the time and fueled debates among fans of both artists.

However, the recent club appearance suggests that any lingering animosity may have been set aside.

Many social media users have interpreted the moment as a sign of maturity and moving on, while others expressed surprise at seeing the two in such a friendly setting, given the history.

As the video continues to trend, it has reignited conversations about celebrity feuds, forgiveness, and the often-unpredictable dynamics within the entertainment industry.