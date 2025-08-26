Reactions As Tunde Ednut Shades Wizkid Over Private Jet

Social media was abuzz on Tuesday after a Nigerian media personality, Tunde Olaoluwa Adekunle, popularly known as Tunde Ednut, appeared to throw a subtle shade at Afrobeats superstar, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, also known as Wizkid, in connection with private jet ownership.

The drama started after Wizkid’s long-time industry rival, Davido, shared news of his family’s latest acquisition, a third private jet purchased by his billionaire father.

The announcement quickly became a trending topic online, with fans flooding Davido’s page with congratulatory messages.

Joining the trend, Tunde Ednut also congratulated Davido on Instagram. However, the situation escalated when one of his followers, identified as @jeremyahi, asked Tunde when he would be purchasing his own private jet.

In a witty but controversial response, Tunde replied that he would get his own “after Wizkid by God’s grace,” a statement many interpreted as a direct jab at the Grammy-winning singer.

The remark immediately stirred reactions from fans, especially Wizkid’s supporters, who accused Tunde of deliberately trying to pit the two Afrobeats stars against each other.

Here are some fan reactions:

@PaulTochuk81983: “The Ojuelegba boy collects stray bullets.”

@CrewzWinski: “Tunde wey no get sense. Shey na their cars dem suppose dey compare? Which one is Davido papa jet to Wiz? Like, e make sense?”

@LARR6Y: “Make him use that money wey he go use buy the PJ go fix en leg after when Wizkid buy am.”

@AkanniiEkun: “All I know be say David no get any jet, bro. Una just dey make noise online.”

@amandalise81211: “But he knows so well, say Wizkid has his own. Why you dey mumu say Davido get when we all know say na him papa own he dey always rock.”

While some saw Ednut’s comment as lighthearted banter, others described it as unnecessary shade, insisting the comparison between Davido’s family wealth and Wizkid’s personal achievements is misplaced.