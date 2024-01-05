Reactions As Toyin Abraham Blocks Lady Who Predicted Funke Akindele’s Movie Will Gross 1bn

Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham has caused a wave of reactions on social media after she blocked a lady who made a prediction that Funke Akindele’s movie will gross 1 Billion.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that many including her colleagues, celebrities, fans and followers have congratulated Funke Akindele on the success of her movie, “A Tribe Called Judah” to become the first in Nollywood to gross at 1 Billion in the box office.

However, many have alleged that her colleague, Toyin Abraham, is jealous of her progress as they both released around the same time but she hasn’t gotten the same amount of viewers.

This speculation comes amid the motive that Toyin blocked a lady who predicted at the start of the year that Funke’s movie will gross at 1 Billion at the end of the week.

Many internet users have taken to their page to react to the developments, many defended Toyin in the comment section of the post, claiming the reason why she blocked the lady was because she is a Peter Obi supporter who was making fun of her because of her political affiliation with Tinubu.

Some Reactions To The Post Below

@emmanuel_ehis wrote: “She no wan gree for anybody this year”

@pinky_ruthie reacted: “Aaaahhh She blocked you on-top ordinary prediction Pressure ti wa”

@realOkeyAnya disagreed: “You would have done the same. You could have made your post without mentioning her or any of the handles. Knowing how Nigerian tweeps operate, mentioning her handle was almost like setting her up for drags, no matter how sincere your intentions.”

@LupinIkenga wrote: “Lmao jealousy and envy won finish am, she can’t hide it”

@nnenna8541 said: “ she can’t handle failure but she supported failed govt”

