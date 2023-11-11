Reactions As Tolanibaj Reveals What She Brings To The Table

Former two-term Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Tolani Shobajo, better known as Tolanibaj has revealed what she brings to the table as a lady.

The 30-year-old reality TV star who spoke in a recent podcast said she brings her sweet and succulent pussy to the table.

Speaking in a Bahd and Boujee podcast, with host Moet Abebe, Yhemolee asked both women what they brought to the table.

TolaniBaj immediately responded, saying she brings her sweet and succulent pussy to the table, urging other women to do the same if it’s that easy.

On the other hand, Moet Abebe admitted that she also brings her pussy to the table, but also includes her brains.

Yhemolee who asked the question, admitted there was nothing wrong if the only thing a woman brought to the table was a sweet pussy as that is difficult to find nowadays.

The video has caused outrage among Netizens who called it crass.

See some reactions:

@Jibsman1 wrote: “If pussy is what you bring to the table. Silver and gold I do not have, but penis? It’s in abundance lol”

@therealdaddymo1 reacted: “Shame is free and they can’t even afford that. You really can’t shame the shameless.”

@Irunnia_ said: “This is someone’s role model. Tomorrow she will come out to ask people to stop sexualizing her and recognize her for her brain. Brains that are clearly missing”

@dotboyswag10 said: “Gba Podcast”

Watch the video here: