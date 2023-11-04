Reactions As Tobi Bakre, Wife Play Out At Fuel Station

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) “Double Wahala” housemate, Tobi Bakre and his lovely wife, Anu have continued to buzz the social media after a video of the couple surfaced online while playing at a fuel station.

Anu Bakre had posted a video of the both of them in a fuel station, where Tobi acted as a fuel attendant and she, like a customer who wanted to fill her tank.

She had requested fuel worth 35,000 Naira and he jokingly demanded extra money to settle boys.

Anu jokingly requested his number as he was a hot boy and she was a sugar mummy in need of a sugar boy.

Tobi also agreed to her service, saying there was no service he didn’t offer, on the roof, on the floor or from the back to which they both laughed.

This playful banter between the couple has garnered a lot of positive reactions, as many Nigerians have expressed their gratitude that Tobi Bakre ended up with his lovely wife, Anu and not CeeC.

adekunlewakil said: Shebi una dey see sweet love. But some couple dem don use fight and arguments swear for una. Make una try dey play love ❤️ like this sometimes. Shey una no like this ❤️ . Esu oni ya yin ati sugar Mummy ati sugar boy

fay_okz wrote: I just want what they have

lawlahray said: I just like matched energies, gives me joy

asookebykimora advised: Whatever you do in life?Choose your partner wisely, forever is too long to be unhappy

sae_sayy said: Thank God say he leave CeeC oo. See how happy they are together ❤️

