Share

The founder of Salvation Proclamation Ministries, also known as SPAC Nation, P{astor Tobi Adeboyega, has raised £500,000 for charity amid deportation reports to Nigeria.

New Telegraph recalls that Pastor Adeboyega recently made headlines amid reports of his potential deportation to Nigeria, which stemmed from allegations of €1.87 million fraud.

However, a viral video which surfaced online shows Tobi Adeboyega exercising executive authority, showcasing the donation amount that reached £500,000.

Meanwhile, this has sparked reactions online, with netizens taking to social media to share their thoughts and opinions.

READ ALSO:

Reactions trailing this posts;

Nwakpa Ego remarked, “This one una dey use deportation dey threatened? make una dey play”.

Okafor Sarah wrote, “E don use style launder this money ”.

Ojile Joshua stated, “You can’t be in that church and be poor”.

Prince Ebere emphasized, “Arrangeee, his boys don press button. The gullible will still believe him. Don’t be deceived”.

Watch the video below:

https://x.com/chukserice/status/1874520068622807405?s=46

Share

Please follow and like us: