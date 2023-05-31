Reactions As Tiwa Savage Kisses Mystery Man In Brazil

Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Tiwa Savage has sparked up dating rumours after sharing a picture of herself kissing a mystery man during her vacation in Brazil.

In the photo she shared on her verified social media page, Tiwa Savage could be seen placing a kiss on a mystery man.

The photo gives a vivid description of a beachside and the man in the photo was seen having several tattoos on his back as Tiwa gave him a kiss.

Her post has gotten internet users talking as netizens tried to decipher who the mystery man is.

@ama_reginald, “Lover girl summer”.

@theangeljbsmith reacted, “Wowwww, so my wife is cheating on me? I just fell on the ground in ebeano.”

@olamide_14 reacted, “Who was this man in the first place.”

@vic.vibes commented, “Social media people go still dig out his identity on a very good day.

@tiaravibez commented, “Na like this I go Dey post my man now.