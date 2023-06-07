Reactions As Sophia Momodu Denies Davido Access To Imade’s Life

Sophia Momodu, the first baby mama of Afrobeats singer, Davido has revealed why he denied the DMW boss access to her daughter’s life, Imade Adeleke.

Sophia who made the revelation hours after she claimed that the singer has been absent in her daughter’s life claimed that Davido has been playing with the intelligence of Nigerians.

She also went further to share details of how her daughter’s parenting has been so far, while chatting with some fans on Snapchat, changing people’s beliefs that the singer is not a responsible father.

However, a fan identified as G Boy had asked Sophia, why she was being toxic and doesn’t want Davido to see his daughter.

In response to him, she revealed that Davido has been telling lies to the public and playing with their intelligence.

She said, “You are absolutely right. If indeed I’m guilty of this then it’s absolutely ’toxic’ as every child deserves to have their father in their life. BUT if not then someone has been telling the general public big big lies.

“G boy, are you going to allow whoever it is to lie to you & play with your intelligence anyhow? If I were you, I wouldn’t take it.”

Sophia has recently been the subject of social media criticism after calling out the singer and tagging him as a deadbeat father.

Sophia whose news has been flying on the internet made it clear that she has been playing the role of father and mother to their daughter, Imade.

Despite Davido’s marriage to Chioma, he has quite a number of baby mamas; Sophia Momodu, the mother of his first child, Imade, Amanda who is the mother of Hailey and Larissa London, the mother of his son, Dawson.

