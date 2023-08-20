Reactions As Solidstar Seen Roaming The Streets On Barefoot (Video)

Popular Afropop singer and songwriter, Joshua Iniyezo, popularly known as Solidstar has been reportedly spotted walking in the streets barefoot looking mentally unstable.

He disclosed how they have been trying to manage the ace artiste’s mental illness for a while, but seems not to welcome any improvements.

Saturday Telegraph reports that on Saturday, August 19, Solidstar’s brother went online to announce the mental state of the singer.

READ ALSO:

Few hours after the announcement of his mental illness, Solidstar was spotted roaming around streets barefoot, speaking irrationally.

The video of Solidstar, roaming about on barefoot doesn’t look so good, looking more like a critical situation and in need of immediate help.

This has, however, sparked reactions from netizens across different social media platforms.

emcee_reborn reacted: “SAY NO TO HARD DRUGS!!!”

themenscollection_ noted: “But Solid Star normally, revealed in an interview, that he was struggling with addiction! Probably shii is getting worse”

pepps_vanny said: “It’s drugs, he will be fine… He just needs some time alone and far from drugs”

blog_by_mo wrote: “Say no to drug e nah no go hear”

idex_osas_ added: “Stay away from drugs”

saucemg commented: “I don’t think people understand when someone is battling with mental illness I have someone like that the family tried in everything they locked him up they even took him to rehab, he got back and shit got worse, he ran away from home so please don’t blame the family the family might be trying their best, like shey they will now lock him up for the rest of e life ni”

kulliegram added: “Being a celebrity doesn’t stop one from experiencing normal life problems I pray that he finds whatever will give him peace once again”

Watch the video below: