June 9, 2023
Reactions As Seyi Tinubu Spotted Using Power Bank In Aso Rock 

Seyi Tinubu, the son of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has sparked a wave of Social media reactions with his recently posted photos from Aso Rock.

New Telegraph reports that Seyi Tinubu was spotted in a stylish black outfit with a phone in hand in the surroundings of Aso Villa in a photo he posted on his Instagram page.

But what caught the attention of netizens and triggers a flurry of comments online was that he was charging his phone with a power bank in his pocket connected to the phone.

He posted the pictures with a quote from Robert Louis Stevenson: Don’t judge each day by the harvest you reap but by the seeds you plant”.

Following the post, social media users offered a range of views.

Others made their own guesses about why he would need a power bank in the presidential residence.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CtPXlAMsxG0/?igshid=MTk0MGU0NTkxNA==

 

