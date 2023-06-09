Reactions As Seyi Tinubu Spotted Using Power Bank In Aso Rock 

Seyi Tinubu, the son of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has sparked a wave of Social media reactions with his recently posted photos from Aso Rock.

New Telegraph reports that Seyi Tinubu was spotted in a stylish black outfit with a phone in hand in the surroundings of Aso Villa in a photo he posted on his Instagram page.

But what caught the attention of netizens and triggers a flurry of comments online was that he was charging his phone with a power bank in his pocket connected to the phone.

He posted the pictures with a quote from Robert Louis Stevenson: “Don’t judge each day by the harvest you reap but by the seeds you plant”.

Following the post, social media users offered a range of views.

Some opined he might be using the power bank simply because he wanted to, not because of any electricity shortage at the Aso Villa.

Others made their own guesses about why he would need a power bank in the presidential residence.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CtPXlAMsxG0/?igshid=MTk0MGU0NTkxNA==