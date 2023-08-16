Reactions As Ryan Taylor Reunite With Ex, Fiona

In the photo, Ryan was seen holding his new lady’s hand as they enjoyed a ride in his car while in Dubai.

READ ALSO:

Sharing the post, he captioned the post as being a better player as he stated that he does it better.

The British boxer went on to express gratitude to God for his blessings.

This has, however, garnered a reaction from social media as they took to their social media page to deliberate on the issue.

See some reactions gathered below:

Lexion wrote, “Dey were never separated but gave space to use Cuppy for fame and they got what they wanted. They saw that @cuppymusic was desperate.”

Stechal Unique wrote, “He got with Cuppy because he knew she will make him very relevant and give him some fame.”

Glam Byannie wrote, “I doubt his ex truly left the picture”

Church of the Free wrote, “Desperation almost always leads to humiliation. Ladies learn from Cuppy”

Onyinyechi Favour wrote, “They never broke up in the first place, they used Cuppy. Btw Cuppy is more beautiful than her”

Doyouknow Chioma wrote, “She’s obviously more into him than he is with her. Cause no man should act that way publicly and you still take him back”

Jacyn Tambachu wrote, “Cuppy was so desperate for marriage even with all the signs. She saw and knew the guy was for the streets but still went ahead”

Mheenarh wrote, “He just used Cuppy for PR, this lady was never his ex”