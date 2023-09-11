Reactions As Road Built By Otti Within 100 Days In Office Surface Online

The Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti on Monday received encomium on social media after the photos of the road he built within 100 days in office surfaced online.

Nigerians on X took to the comment session to shower the governor with praises for the state’s steady transformation into a better place since his emergence.

New Telegraph reports that Alex Otti was among the numerous governors who were formally installed on May 29, 2023, following his victory in the March 18 gubernatorial election.

However, the governor has been dedicated and proactive in conducting infrastructural development in the state ever since he assumed control of the administrative affairs.

A recent photo surfaced online and has received considerable attention from social media users.

The photo contains a before and after road construction/rehabilitation exercise completed within Otti’s symbolic first 100 days in office.

Nigerians, particularly youths on social media, have commended the governor for changing the lives of the Abia citizens within a short period.

Below are some of the reactions:

Abdulraheem Muh’d wrote: “This shows that the obidient movement is the best thing to ever happen to the Nigerian Political space. I have no doubt. We supported the best in 2023.”

Balatic (PO=Comp+Integrity+Equity) wrote: “When Abians were celebrating so ecstatically, I knew they hit gold. More beautiful stories incoming.”