Reactions As Rita Edochie Throws Subtle Shade At Judy Austin

Nollywood actress, Rita Edochie has once again taken to her social media page to throw subtle shades at Judy Austin, the second wife of Yul Edochie as she shares an old video of her wedding ceremony.

The seasoned actor in a video shared on her Instagram page was an old wedding picture of her spouse who carried her in a traditional way as they were both smiling at each other during the wedding process.

While sharing the video, she said, Unlike some people who thought they could come in through the back door,” she was accepted by her husband’s family and was lawfully married in 1990 at the age of 22.

READ ALSO:

She captioned her post, “EVERYWHERE DEY QUITE. WETIN DEY HAPPEN NOW? LEGITIMATELY MARRIED AT AGE 22 IN 1990 ‍♂️ ‍♀️ ‍♀️ ‍♀️ ‍♀️ (WEDDING)

” I WAS WELCOMED AND ACCEPTED BY ALL AND SUNDRY RIGHT IN MY GREAT-HUSBAND’S FAMILY COMR. TONY EDOCHIE

(BOTH NUCLEAR AND EXTENDED)

“UNLIKE SOME PERSONS WHO THOUGHT THEY COULD COME IN THROUGH THE BACK DOOR… JUST DEY PLAY…”

See the post below: