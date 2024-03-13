Reactions As Rema Splashes Millions On G-Wagon, Lamborghini Urus

Nigerian Afrobeat singer, Divine Ikubor popularly known as Rema has reportedly splashed over N700 million as he acquires a brand new G63 G-Wagon and a Lamborghini Urus at the same time.

The news of the purchase of the two luxurious cars was broken on the internet by an automobile dealer known as Polancoexoticcars who sold the breath-taking wheels to the singer.

The auto dealer revealed that Rema purchased two cars on the same day, a matte black G63- G-Wagon as well as a matching Lamborghini Urus.

The photos of the cars were also shared by the car dealer via their Instagram page as they congratulated Rema on the purchase of his new cars.

Sharing the photos, he wrote; “SOLD! Congratulations @heisrema

Lamborghini Urus – Mercedes Benz G63″

Check out the reactions that followed;

longspoonkitchen said: “I bought a bag of rice and 25L groundnut oil at the same time”

mr__earl remarked: “Urus don become Camry for Lagos ”

temidayo_x commented: “If y’all understand how big calm down is you go know to say this one small for rema”

preetty_bee_ opined: “Rema is way richer than Obo, wiz and Burna combined but Baba is underrated coz of his humility plus he made the biggest song in Africa so far in Calm Down”

Check out the post below;