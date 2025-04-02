Share

Nollywood actresses, Regina Daniels and Annie Macaulay have stirred reactions on social media after the duo were spotted in the club vibing together.

New Telegraph recalls that Annie Macaulay recently made headlines after her first public appearance amid divorce from her husband, 2Face Idibia.

In a new development, with videos making their rounds, it could be seen as the duo were dancing exuding excitement as they showcase their impressive dancing skills.

Reaction trailing this posts; Cynthia added, “Everybody get im own problem abeg..Oya Regina come n carry me n console me o…..am a Divorcee too…… ”. Patience remarked, “Regina is acting more mature than her age seriously. I love how she supports other women”. Duru Kenny remarked, “In my opinion, this is unnecessary; it seems more like an attempt to prove that she is happy. They should allow her the space to breathe and heal properly. Healing comes from within, and it shouldn’t be forced. She doesn’t need all the social media drama, people ultimately don’t care”. Francis Kayode added, “All this pretending and make believe won’t help her because she’s in severe pains..she’s going through a lot. “After taking her to club with heavy makeup… inside the room at 2 am, she will still cry. Allow this WOMAN griefs in peace so she can come out stronger ”. Watch the video below: View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yamen blogger (@yamen_babe12)

