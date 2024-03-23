Reactions As Reekado Banks Buys 16 Houses At Once

Popular Mavin Records signee, Reekado Banks has stirred controversy on social media after the news of purchasing 16 houses all once made its way to the internet.

The Nigerian singer took to his social media page to share a glimpse of his latest acquisition, showcasing a sprawling mansion still under construction.

According to the music icon, the significant investment was not just about owning property but also about having the autonomy to choose his own neighbours.

He wrote in pidgin; “Man copped all 16 units to decide his own neighbours.”

Reekado Bank’s new acquisition has gotten tongues wagging on social media, as many have taken to their comment section to share their thoughts.

Many have hailed the singer’s business acumen and foresight, seeing this move as a strategic investment for his future.

Netizens Reactions…

_peacefulbaddie_ said; “And some people said that f00tball m0ney is bigger than music m0ney ?”

royal_xw said; “People Dey buy houses, Burna Boy Dey buy cars .”

_deagram said; “He’s been low-key for a while now. This is huge. Congratulations to him. Assets.”

ichie__obi said; “The Developer is happy. Ricardo is a smart guy. Buy the house while under construction at a cheaper rate.”

lade__xy said; “Burna boy left the group .”

ikechukwu.ug said; “Reekybaby Reekytomtom ❤.”

rc_homess said; “Father I pray for this type of favour and clients .. congratulations .”

chukagerald17 said; “Better than buying cars.”

chichiosas2 said; “Where dem for the see money?.”

aladiautos said; “Waoh this is a very good investment, congratulations to him.”

tobi_crusher_fumigation said; “Reekyyyyyyy baby.”

movalshop said; “I miss his music so much .”