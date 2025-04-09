Reactions As Portable Rocks Blouse, Wrapper In Trending Video

Share

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable has sparked social media reactions after dressing up like a female to show off his dance moves in a viral video.

New Telegraph reports that Portable who has been vocal about Bobrisky dressing in recent times and start acting like a female as the singer was seen in a female outfit dancing to his music which played in the background.

In the viral video, the “Zazuu” crooner was seen rocking a white blouse, wrapper and a gold-coloured handbag.

Mixed reactions have trailed the video, as netizens remark on his sanity.

Reacrion trailing this posts;

@papal_rae said: “He go soon enter market ”

@soloempire12234 wrote: “Chai! Shame wear me Tinubu agbada ”

@tolashealameen remarked: “Na anything portable fit do for promotion”

@sasmanic penned: “This people are nomad, they always bring their Babylon ways to our country”

@V_ronzz_ said: “Na why data expensive be this, them no just want make we happy for this country ”

@HennizC commented: “Skepta go de regret”

@eminentosha wrote: “Thank God say this guy come as man if not haaa ki le le yi ewagbami ni”

@tyrox7 commented: “Zazoo done join sisterhood ”

@Benja20035Ajayi wrote: “So nobody fit help me catch portable? ”

@eddybrown009 opined: “Bob distance cousin”

