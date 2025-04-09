New Telegraph

April 9, 2025
Reactions As Portable Rocks Blouse, Wrapper In Trending Video

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable has sparked social media reactions after dressing up like a female to show off his dance moves in a viral video.

New Telegraph reports that Portable who has been vocal about Bobrisky dressing in recent times and start acting like a female as the singer was seen in a female outfit dancing to his music which played in the background.

In the viral video, the “Zazuu” crooner was seen rocking a white blouse, wrapper and a gold-coloured handbag.

Mixed reactions have trailed the video, as netizens remark on his sanity.

Reacrion trailing this posts;

READ ALSO:

@papal_rae said: “He go soon enter market ”

@soloempire12234 wrote: “Chai! Shame wear me Tinubu agbada ”

@tolashealameen remarked: “Na anything portable fit do for promotion”

@sasmanic penned: “This people are nomad, they always bring their Babylon ways to our country”

@V_ronzz_ said: “Na why data expensive be this, them no just want make we happy for this country ”

@HennizC commented: “Skepta go de regret”

@eminentosha wrote: “Thank God say this guy come as man if not haaa ki le le yi ewagbami ni”

@tyrox7 commented: “Zazoo done join sisterhood ”

@Benja20035Ajayi wrote: “So nobody fit help me catch portable? ”

@eddybrown009 opined: “Bob distance cousin”

Watch video below;

 

