Reactions As Portable Prostrate On Meeting Tiwa Savage (Video)

Controversial Nigerian street musician, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable has for the first time met with superstar singer, Tiwatope Savage, popularly known as Tiwa Savage at an event.

It could be seen in a viral video that captured Portable walking to approach the queen of Afrobeat star as Tiwa’s stylist was getting her prepared for her performance.

However, Portable calmly lowered his head, as if he was being shy, then proceeded to prostrate for Tiwa savages who reciprocated the love by embracing him.

After exchanging pleasantries with the queen of Afrobeats, Portable leaves the arena quietly.

The viral video clip got many tongues wagging on social media as some reiterated how respectfully Portable behaved.

Watch the video and see some reactions below:

https://twitter.com/dorapeacem/status/1659490636054032389?s=46

BeautyofTikTok wrote “wow potable is so respectful, I just love him”

mikkiereal wrote “see as Baba calm as he see superstar”

okwieifeorah880 wrote “potable is intoxicated by Tiwas perfume. he is being helped to walk”

pinkylove wrote “The way portable bend to greet mama”

Okoolu wrote “Portable is respectful but Tiware is so so humble.”

TayoAduloju wrote “I never believed there is a modicum of respect in this guy. So nice to see the two of them returning courtesies to each other”

Standard wrote “Life, portable never believe that he could ever met tiwa to the extent that he’ll hug her in his entire life, God i beg for your unlimited grace”

Bryanwhite wrote “Portable is a loyal guy but the humbleness of tiwa is 100”