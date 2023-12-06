Reactions As Portable Charges $10k For Shows, Others

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable has stirred reactions online as he reveals how much he would be charging for features and shows.

This is coming barely 24 hours after Portable was spotted on the runway of the 2023 British Fashion Awards.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Portable made waves on Tuesday night alongside British rapper, Skepta at the prestigious Fashion Awards, where he met international celebrities and connected with Tiwa Savage.

Taking to his Instagram page on Wednesday, the 29-year-old singer revealed that he now charges $10k for skits, music videos, and features.

He clarified that the reason his price has doubled is because he is a child of grace. He wrote: "$10k featuring. Shows $10k, Music video $10k and Skit $10k. Omo Ologo 2024". Fans have taken to his comment section with their different opinions as to why Portable doubled its price. See reactions below: tom_mie09 wrote: "How much be you yourself portable?" kingjosh_jv said: "Small link up with Skepta, price of bread has gone up .not go use greed Pursue ur helper " shindaracrown0 penned: "Because dey use u do model ur prices increase " mamak_ent wrote: "Normally, everything don too cost for Nigeria, so CEO you are good to go, more blessings dear "