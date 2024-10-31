Reactions As Portable Arrives Canada, Receives Award From Mayor

Share

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable has jetted off to Canada months after receiving 10-year work permit.

Arriving in Canada, New Telegraph reports that meets with the mayor.

The Nzeh Nation boss had a few months back announced he received a 10-year Canada work permit, but remained in Nigeria almost three months after receiving the all the documents he needs to travel.

In a post via his Instagram page, the “Zazuu” crooner revealed that he is now in Canada.

He shared photos and videos of him in the office of the mayor of Canada along with his team and others.

Portable also revealed that he received an award from the city of Brampton.

Sharing photos and videos, he wrote: “Finally Portable Omolalomi ZAZUU in Canada I just want to say thank you to the Canadian government and the city of Brampton for the corporation of the city of Brampton award ”

Reaction trailing this posts:

kaykayscoringband said: “Portable go fresh and dress nice in abroad But in 9ja hen i tire for that guy”

alaafin_of_egbaland remarked: “No be that guy say you no go enter Canada?”

_psalmtee_ commented: “You go still explain to us how the award take come. We dey here dey wait you”

karssieberry penned: “No be portable write this caption cos your body no fit calm down write this caption ”

