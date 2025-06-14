Reactions As Phyna Drags Israel DMW On X

Share

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV star, Phyna, has taken to her social media page to verbally abuse the logistics manager of Davido, Israel DMW, days after she went on vacation with his ex-wife, Sheila.

Saturday Telegraph had earlier reported that a few days ago, a video surfaced online which captured her and Shiela enjoying their vacation in Mauritius.

Without any context, Phyna took to her verified X handle to label Davido’s aide, Israel DMW, an ‘Animal.’

She went on to hurl more insults at him, describing him as a shame to the ‘Brotherhood’.

Phyna wrote, “Israel DMW is a bastard too, an animal, a very useless man. Gist later today, cause it actually too early”

In another post, she said, “Israel DMW is an Animal. A big shame to humanity, not even brotherhood ‍♀️ Israel Dey smell ”

Reactions trailing this post;

@abazwhyllzz said: “Go talk am for im front nau, you no know im house address?”

@DonBright558 remarked: “Drag that 30bg house maid joor”

@Dannymasterp wrote: “Davido don turn am to house boy, the guy be like he no get destiny ”

@19GoCrazy wrote: “You wey your matter cast for ketu that year dey talk say person dey smell, hope you don treat your infection ??”

