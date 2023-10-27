Reactions As Otedola Gifts 750 Varsity Students N1m Each

Nigerians have taken to their respective social media platforms to react to the N1 million gifted to no fewer than 750 students of Augustine University by billionaire business mogul, Femi Otedola.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Otedola presented an instant 1 million Naira each to 750 students of Augustine University, Ilara-Epe, Lagos State during the university’s fifth convocation ceremony of the institution.

The FBN Chairman who announced the donation, coinciding with his inauguration as the institution’s chancellor said he was motivated by his strong belief in transforming any association he is associated with.

Taking to his Instagram page, Otedola posted images from the ceremony, expressing his wish that the contribution would provide support to the students during these challenging times.

He said, “Today, I was officially inaugurated as the Chancellor of Augustine University. I strongly believe in transforming establishments that I am associated with.

“Therefore, to commemorate my appointment and in recognition of the harsh economic situation in our country, I gave a gift of One Million to each of the Seven Hundred and Fifty Students.

“I hope this donation of Seven Hundred and Fifty Million Naira assists the plight of the parents of our students in this difficult time.”

Catholic Archbishop of Lagos Alfred Martins was at the convocation ceremony.

This act of generosity has however stirred up various reactions from Nigerians on social media.