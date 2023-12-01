Reactions As Opeyemi Falegan Uses Mohbad’s Father As Case Study, Advises Men To Enjoy Life

Nigerian politician and philanthropist, Opeyemi Falegan has taken to his social media page to lecture men who train their children with the sole motive of being cared for in return at their old age.

Using Mohbad and his father as a case study, Opeyemi advised his fellow men on how their efforts on their children may be fruitless in old age as he cited how the late Afrobeat singer reunited with his mother ten years after she abandoned her family.

He, however, noted that Mohbad’s father took the blame for his death, despite being the only one who singlehandedly trained and catered for him before fame, urging men to prepare for almost the same fate.

Virginity Saga: Opeyemi Falegan Reveals Plan To Marry Destiny Etiko. He wrote, “(message to Men) That u took care of your child doesn’t mean ur child would take care of u. Take care of yourself first abeg. ( this man na case study ooo ),” Falegan’s comment has however garnered a reaction from many Instagram users, as they find it insensitive and unwarranted while many berated the idea of Mohbad’s father being responsible for his family. Netizen’s reactions to the case study of Opeyemi Falegan involving Mohbad; osakwe_chiagozigom said: “Was he a good father to his son ?” aderonke30bg noted: “E jus dey pain me cause na dis man suffer for that boy .” charlemagne_bon stated: “Parents as una de train children, make una try the save to take good care of una selves for old age.. children no be grantee say them go take good care of you… With these generation children.” iam_for_signs_and__wonders said: “Mohbad was actually good to his dad when he was alive.” lucy_ukuma wrote: “He bought him two cars, a plot of land, bought clothes, monthly upkeep, was even taking girlfriend to his house. If he wasn’t good to his father will all these happened? At 27th what did you do to your parents?” toyingram penned: “He tried his best compared to moh’s mother.”