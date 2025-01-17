Reactions as Omoni Yanks off YouTube Movie Over Copyright Allegations

Share

Nigerian actress and filmmaker, Omoni Oboli, is embroiled in a controversy following allegations of copyright infringement in her latest movie, ‘A Different Type of Love,’ released on her YouTube channel.

It is no longer news that many Nollywood actors and filmmakers are turning to YouTube to create, share, and earn from their films, benefiting from its global reach and freedom away from traditional media, cinemas and movie streaming platforms like Netflix. Omoni is not left behind as she embraced this shift in 2023 with OmoniOboli TV.

Since then, she’s gained 676,000 subscribers, 137.8 million views, and uploaded 462 videos, with weekly new movies. Shortly after the actress recently released ‘A Different Type of Love,’ viewers and critics began drawing attention to its striking similarities with another YouTube film, ‘Hope Given,’ released in 2023.

In response to the controversy, Omoni, known for “Being Mrs. Elliott” (2014) and “Wives on Strike (2016),” addressed the situation through an Instagram post, explaining her decision to take the movie down while investigations are ongoing.

The 46-year-old actress clarified that the screenplay for the film was commissioned by a scriptwriter and assured her audience that she was working with her legal team to resolve the issue.

The actress who starred in “The First Lady,” “The Figurine”, wrote, “Dear besties, we’ve received feedback that [the movie] bears a striking resemblance to another film on YouTube. As a channel committed to originality, we’ve decided to take down the movie while the situation is investigated.”

Meanwhile, the revelation has sparked widespread reactions, with many raising concerns about recurring intellectual property violations and the enforcement of copyright laws in Nigeria’s creative sector.

The controversy has also raised questions about the sustainability of Nollywood’s current production and distribution model, particularly its reliance on YouTube and the potential risks of copyright infringement.

Some critics pointed to the alleged reuse of a previously sold script as evidence of the lax standards that plague parts of the industry. Others called for creators to be more cautious when engaging collaborators, particularly scriptwriters, to prevent such situations.

Broader criticisms also emerged about the frequency of movie releases, particularly alleging that rapid YouTube production schedules often compromise quality. Others lamented the proliferation of repetitive storylines and the industry’s increasing focus on profit over creativity.

Share

Please follow and like us: