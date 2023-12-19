Reactions As Omashola Releases Lovely Photos Of His Wife, Son Days To Wedding

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV star and model, Omashola Kola Oburoh, better known as Sholzy has taken to his social media page to release beautiful pictures as he gushes over his fiancée, Britnee Malin ahead of their wedding.

The former BBNaija “Pepper Dem” housemate and house guest in the All-Stars season of the reality TV Show, Omashola is set to work the aisle as his wedding ceremony is slated for Saturday, December 23, 2023.

Taking to his Instagram page, Omashola gushes at his bride-to-be as he showers encomium on her, stating that when he finally finds someone to spend the rest of his life with.

The reality TV star also shared some lovely family photos with his partner and their son.

Omashola wrote, “When I finally find someone to spend the rest of my life with. 23/12/23″.

Taking to his comment section, his colleagues, celebrities and fans congratulated him.

See comments below:

iamlucyedet wrote: “❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ congratulations Sholzy.”

as must said: “Awww congratulations ❤️❤️❤️”

stevechuks_ penned: “Congrats my bro, we celebrate soon ”

whitemoney__ wrote: “Let’s gooo”

britneemalin said: “Loves of my life ❤️”

isismodelsafrica wrote: “I know I can’t make it but will be in SA to celebrate with you guys.God bless your marriage ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

