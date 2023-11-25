Reactions As Nkechi Blessing Slams Blessing CEO Over Bikini’s Outfit

Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing on Friday threw a subtle shade at the controversial relationship therapist, Blessing CEO as she called her out on social media, describing her bikini outfit as a placard.
Saturday Telegraph reports that Blessing CEO has gotten tongues wagging on social media after flaunting her body in a Bikini outfit which left little to the imagination.
Reacting to Blessing CEO’s outfit, Nkechi Blessing took to her comment section to take a swipe at her by body-shaming her.
Speaking on her outfit, Nkechi Blessing admitted that she knows she doesn’t have a nice model body shape and for that, she respects herself, unlike Blessing CEO
Nkechi described Blessing CEO’s body as a placard that is utilized by protesters during demonstrations.
She wrote: “Bikini no be for every body sha’ At least I Dey respect myself with my big belle’ now see as aunty be like placard wey dem Dey use for protest Ashiere Eda!!! Abeg tag her Cus I no fit find the weyre handle Mtewwwwwwww!!!!”
Read some reactions to her post:
rhodaoffical wrote: “W don buy popcorn for this blockbuster movie!! ring light.. camera..action weekend sauce ”
Bunmmie_xoxo said: “Blessing vs Blessing , let the vawulence begin ”
cullinan_vintage wrote: “I pray Bceo doesn’t respond…let’s see if she can be the bigger person here”
sophia_oritse said: “his one just dey find something to trend…..if dem drag her now….she go begin shout anyhow”
See her post below: