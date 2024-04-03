Reactions As Nigerian Doctor Pays Happie Boys Tuition Fees In US Varsity

Former security guards of Mega Chicken, Mathew Precious Kelechi and Amakor Johnson, better known as Happie Boys, have expressed their excitement after a doctor paid their acceptance fees at a university in the USA.
In a viral video, the boys were captured showing off their dance moves while praising God for giving them a second chance.
New Telegraph gathered that the boys are now on their way to the USA after bagging admission into an American University to study their dream course.
A Nigerian doctor based in the US reportedly paid all their acceptance fees shortly after they returned to Nigeria from cyprus.
In the video clip, the boys happily gave gratitude to God and appreciated the doctor for giving them another opportunity to smile again.
Flossy_miju said: “I remember how a very dark man ruined these guy’s careers.”
Alamsfel reacted: “Another solid reminder that life no be Nollywood. Your enemy isn’t necessarily God’s enemy.”
Cecilia__remi said: “Na VISA gangan be the main thing o.. Dem fit give you admission make embassy no give visa lol.”
Janeluxuryshop said: “Have they been given an American visa lol… They should have waited till they get their visas first.”
Ble_ssing_sunday added: “The ringleader is that fair one on dread, I hope he doesn’t mislead this other guy again.”
Damouche01 added: “Just pray the US embassy won’t use your social media footprint to deny you a student visa. Dey pray o. Admission no mean say visa don set.”
Samariabub_ reacted: “Una don get the visa? Congratulations to you guys I pray you don’t make him regret his kindness someday.”
Watch the video below: