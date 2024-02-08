Reactions As Nicki Minaj Shares Snippet Of Song With Burna Boy

Trinidadian rapper and singer, Nicki Minaj has stirred reactions online, as she rolls out the snippet of her new song remix with the self-acclaimed African Giant, Burna Boy.

This came days after the Queen of Rap lost her Best Rap Song nomination at the 66th Grammy Awards to Killer Mike.

In a new post via her Instagram page, Nicki Minaj shared a snippet of the remix of “Tested Approved and Trusted” track, featuring Burna Boy.

However, this post has garnered a lot of reactions from her American fanbase and that of the Nigerian singer.

Some alleged that the new trending practice is that of European music stars using African talents to boost their music career.

Reactions trailing Nicki Minaj’s remix song with Burna Boy;

oilmoneyofficial said: “Well done Burnaboy for helping her career again.”

samvail__ opined: “Everyone needs an African flavor to be relevant again! We know una strategy make una no worry !”

chris__pills_ stated: “Burna is who he says he is and I f*ck with his sound forever. Heavy tone taste for good music. .”

ayam_kelvin13 noted: “Burna boy can just help you win that Grammy you never won.”

___bundle___ opined: “So the almighty Minaj don finally dey roll with African artist what an iron.”

iam_karl3x said: “This is truly Epic.Burna taking Afrobeats to tremendous heights never Seen.Everyone jumping on the Afro Rave.”

