A video of Ned Nwoko treating his last wife, Regina Daniels, and his other children to an exquisite family lunch surfaced on the internet.
In a video shared on his page, Ned Nwoko was seen treating his children and his fifth wife, Regina Daniels to a family lunch, stating he had an amazing lunchtime with his family as they shared stories and ate together.
He wrote: “Had an amazing lunch with my family today. We shared stories, laughter, and delicious food together.
“Afterwards, we took a lovely walk back home, enjoying the fresh air and beautiful scenery.”
However, some social media users queried the senator over the absence of his other wives during the family get-together, while others gushed over the beautiful family moment.
See the reactions and posts below: