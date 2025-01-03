New Telegraph

Reactions As Ned Nwoko Treats Regina Daniels, Children To Family Lunch

A video of Ned Nwoko treating his last wife, Regina Daniels, and his other children to an exquisite family lunch surfaced on the internet.

In a video shared on his page, Ned Nwoko was seen treating his children and his fifth wife, Regina Daniels to a family lunch, stating he had an amazing lunchtime with his family as they shared stories and ate together.

He wrote: “Had an amazing lunch with my family today. We shared stories, laughter, and delicious food together.

“Afterwards, we took a lovely walk back home, enjoying the fresh air and beautiful scenery.”

However, some social media users queried the senator over the absence of his other wives during the family get-together, while others gushed over the beautiful family moment.

See the reactions and posts below:

