Reactions As Naira Marley Throws Cryptic Shade At Celebrity

Popular British-Nigerian singer and songwriter, Azeez Adeshina Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley has thrown shade at a certain celebrity who recently bought a car but hasn’t been seen driving it.

Naira Marley who has been known for his controversial fan base, “ Marlins” has taken to his Insta story to throw the cryptic shade.

Although the singer wasn’t specific as to who he was referring to, he stated that the individual bought a car and has been greeted with congrats, yet hasn’t been seen inside the new ride.

He wrote, “Since we don greet u congrats.. we never see u inside that thing weh u buy o”

Here are reactions trailing the post…

raisingkids__ opined: “It’s not just one person he is talking to. A lot of your celebs are on this table”

I.tobiloba noted: “Naira, you don devalue. I can’t even use you to buy fuel full tank.”

toripaul6 dared: “Naira mention Seyi vibes name with ur full chest, nor Dey go through corners”

avediamond said: “Talk to the person directly, stop going through the corners”

abjluxuryhub mentioned: “This guy should only throw shades when “naira ” starts having value! He should be on mute”

I.tobiloba said: “Audio doings. They probably sent it back to the showroom after test driving just to pepper us.”

See his post…