Reactions As Naira Marley Set To Headline Concert In Oworonshoki

Controversial street pop singer, Azeez Fashola, professionally known as Naira Marley, is set to make a comeback to the music scene.

Naira Marley appeared to have taken a break following the backlash over the tragic death of his former record label signee, Ilerioluwa Imole Aloba, aka Mohbad.

Allegations surfaced that Naira Marley and his associate, Sam Larry, had a hand in Mohbad’s death, leading to court proceedings that dragged on for months.

A flyer making the rounds shows that Naira Marley is preparing to headline a concert in Oworonshoki, a suburb of Lagos Island.

The event is set to take place during the grand finale of the OTA festival in August.

The announcement sparked mixed reactions among fans. Many poked fun at the singer, with some noting that Naira Marley’s career has taken a hit ever since the allegations surrounding Mohbad’s death surfaced.

One fan noted, “How are the mighty fallen,” while another corrected the notion, stating that Naira Marley was never truly mighty.

Other fans mocked him, suggesting that the event would be the “biggest in Lagos State,” stressing that even heavyweights like Davido and Wizkid would never be associated with such events.

However, a few fans celebrated Naira Marley’s return, mocking those who had criticised him. This is not the first time Naira Marley has appeared at an event to spark comments. A few months ago, he was spotted with Sam Larry at an NURTW event, where both were heavily criticised, with many reminding them of the unresolved Mohbad case.

Below are some comments about him: @oluwashola_6 commented: “All win na win.”

@ajebo_234 shared: “That’s my president right there big naira.”

@karo_okogbe stated: “How are the mighty falling.

He was never mighty sha.” @typistapple commented: “Biggest Headline in Lagos.”

@realben558 commented: “Chai this is the first time I’m ever shedding tears for this guy. I’ve always known Vdm for not being real and I know Naira Marley; Sam Larry have bullied this boy to death.”

@2ajockey_emirate: “God I see what you are doing ooo, Mohbad don’t rest yet, continue to give them pressure.”