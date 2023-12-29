Reactions As Naira Marley, Sam Larry Spotted Hanging Out In Lagos Event

Marlian Music boss, Azeez Fashola, better known as Naira Marley and his close associate, Sam Larry have sparked reactions online as they are both spotted having fun at a Lagos event.

It would be recalled that the duo was detained by the Nigerian police after they were alleged to have a hand in the sudden demise of late Nigerian singer, Mohbad.

However, they were released on bail after spending several days in detention which didn’t sit well with netizens due to the videos speculating rounds on the internet of Sam Larry attempting to assault Mohbad.

In a recent development, a video surfaced online showing Naira Marley and Sam Larry having a wonderful time at an event in Lagos.

They could be seen all happy and vibing to the music that played at the occasion.

Here are the reactions trailing Sam Larry and Naira Marley’s hangout:

official. wendy__ said: “Justice for Mohbad”

barlomoyosola wrote: “No one is leaving this world alive”

ikaydardison said: “Everybody go die one day na the date we no know .”

mcpaapcomedian0O1 wrote: “They done even miss Mohbad They don move on sharp sharp Omo no let anybody kii u for this life oh… .protect ur life by all means wy #ripmohbad”

glitterstouch_makeovers said: “Eni tokun ni tie gbe abeg make sure they no kill u o it’s wekk”

awelewadazzling_beauty_world said: “Protect your life with everything you have. Don’t let them kill you.”

sabigall wrote: “Finally na who kpai loose”

