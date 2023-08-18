Reactions As Naira Marley Joins NDLEA Campaign Against Drugs Abuse (Video)

Popular Nigerian rapper and singer, Naira Marley has joined the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) campaign against drug abuse as he advises his fans, Marlians and Nigerians to stop doing drugs.

Speaking when he paid a courtesy call to the NDLEA Chairman, Buba Marwa at their headquarters on Thursday, August 17, the singer declared his support for the agency’s campaign against the use of drugs by the citizenry.