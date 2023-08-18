Reactions As Naira Marley Joins NDLEA Campaign Against Drugs Abuse (Video)

Popular Nigerian rapper and singer, Naira Marley has joined the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) campaign against drug abuse as he advises his fans, Marlians and Nigerians to stop doing drugs.
Speaking when he paid a courtesy call to the NDLEA Chairman, Buba Marwa at their headquarters on Thursday, August 17, the singer declared his support for the agency’s campaign against the use of drugs by the citizenry.
He also shared a video showing his undivided support, urging the youths and Nigerians to steer clear of inappropriate use of the drug because of its harmful effects on the body.
This has, however, sparked different reactions from Nigerian social media.
cy_cruise wrote: “Coming from someone who is most likely high on drugs at the time of conveying this message. NDLEA de play”
official_sparkle_ remarked: “This only shows that NDLEA chairman himself dey smoke Igbo because wif is this”
tycarter__ said: “Dem no write the script well “
nazyswanky asked: “Is this playing”
Irishpresh wrote: “What an irony, in this life, just have money. The rich gets away from crime but a poor man is finished. Is it, not the same people that killed a child in Asaba during their illegal arrest? Now a chronic drug user is advocating”
classypetr noted: “Drug himself campaigning against drugs Nigeria na funny country”
4tuneomg advised: “Get the message, forget the messenger.”
dynamic_homesfurnitures reacted: “Check his pocket lighter Dey dere”
Watch the video below …