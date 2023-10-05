Reactions As Mohbad’s Last Interview About Son Surface Online (Video)

Many Nigerians have gotten emotional as the old video of the late Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, better known as MohBad speaking on naming his upcoming album after his son, Liam surfaced online.

It would be recalled that Nigerians were thrown into mourning on September 12, 2023, following the circumstances surrounding the demise of Mohbad.

His death has, however, no doubt left a huge space in the hearts of fans, followers, and those who had loved him before and after his death.

In the video that surfaced online, MohBad could be seen speaking in an interview he had weeks before his death, the 27-year-old singer spoke about what inspired the songs he writes and how his music is fetching him the big bucks.

He noted that a lot of people are avoiding being seen on the media with him so they don't offend Naira Marley. Mohbad spoke about how he intended to name his forthcoming album after his son, Liam. Sadly, the singer never got to do this as death had come for him before he could achieve this. Reaction trailing this post; oyindamolami_xo said: "You were too sweet for this world. That's why God called you home! We didn't appreciate you enough and I'm so sorry! So so sorry my light boys" oyindamolami_xo added: "Like you know you have no business dying !!! Ileri do you know? You actually have no business with death !!! I'm so angry fr! Wish you were here every day!" irene_ibekwe commented: "My heart aches … I wish I knew and loved him this way when he was alive … God, please, give me the grace to love the people people i know and everyone I will meet in life… I don't want to regret not doing it in future" d4debz said: "He had no business dying. None whatsoever." vape.liquor_ remarked: "He was isolated, avoided and segregated #justiceformohbad" boastitches noted: "You were just a sweet calm guy. If only our tears and wishes could bring u back"