Reactions As Mohbad’s Attorney Provides Update On His Royalties

The attorney of the late Nigerian singer, Ileriouluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad has given an update on the late singer’s royalties.

According to his attorney, the singer and Marlian Music had certain arrangements that did not qualify as a record label agreement.

He noted that before the late singe left Marlian Music Record Label to start Imolenization Limited, Mohbad released an Extended Play (EP) and a few singles.

His attorney, however, disclosed that they remain pending in court in an attempt to recover the EPs and singles he recorded with Marlian Records before his untimely demise.

He said: “Mohbad and the Marlian Records had some arrangements which I cannot term as a record label agreement yet. While he worked with them in some sense, he released an Extended Play (EP) and a number of singles.

“In October last year, he set up his own label, IMOLENIZATION LIMITED and he released an EP from which he received the revenue directly because he was the sole owner of the company.

“What we have been trying to retrieve prior to his demise and currently are the EP and singles he made while he was with the label.

“Those are still being controlled by the Marlian Records. That is what we have been in court trying to resolve when he was alive up until his demise and we are still in court for that.”

