Reactions As May Edochie Spray Money On Fans At Enugu

The estranged wife of Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, May, has sparked reactions online after a video of her spraying money on her fans at an event in Enugu State surfaced on social media.
New Telegraph reports that May was invited to a Christmas festival in Enugu to represent as an ambassador for several companies.
The mother of three graced the event as a business tycoon, making a significant impact at the event by showcasing her goods and thrilling her social media followers with live footage from the event.
In the video posted by Adaeze Eleku via her Instagram page, May Edochie was seen at the centre of the stage holding a bundle of 500 naira notes, captivating the attention of the audience who were excitedly awaiting her financial showdown.
She distributed the naira notes on the air which caused a frenzy as everyone tried to get their part.